The commander of the IDF Home Front Command's relief mission to Surfside, Florida, Lt. Col. Golan Vach, took the stage at the Israeli-American Council to receive a public safety award from the Miami Dade county and deliver his remarks on his historic mission.

He followed his speech with a guitar, harmonica, and vocalist Nicole Raviv to deliver a rendition of Hallelujah in honor of the 98 victims of the collapse.