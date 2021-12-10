As a people, we are again facing mounting forces that seek to destroy us. Even more damaging are those so called friends who seek to weaken us.

We need to explore our spiritual legacy and history to find the strengths necessary to stand against these threats.

In the world of Ancient Egypt the will of the ruler was supreme and deadly. One would take great risk to confront and disagree with the whims and dictates of any ruler. Yet we read that Yehuda (Judah) gathered that strength and moved into the line of fire.

Then Yehuda approached (VaYigash) unto him, and said: "Oh my lord, let thy servant, I pray thee, speak a word in my lord’s ears, and let not thine anger burn against thy servant; for thou art even as Pharaoh." (Genesis 42:18)

The word VaYigash ( he approached) generally implies a standing resolutely before a great challenge .

When Abraham is told of G-d’s plan to destroy Sodom he stands before Hashem in a valiant attempt to sway G-d away from His intentions. Abraham approached (VaYigash) and said: "Will You sweep away the righteous with the wicked? . . . Shall the Judge of all the earth not do justice?” (Gen. 18: 23-25).

We see the word used again when Elijah confronts the priests of Baal. Elijah stepped forward (VaYigash) and prayed: "O Lord, G-d of Abraham, Isaac and Israel, let it be known today that you are G-d in Israel and that I am your servant and have done all these things at your command.” (I Kings 18)

Where did Yehuda develop the courage to do what he did? After all this is the same Yehuda that devised the sale of Joseph in order to find a way around the plans to kill Joseph without risking his stature or himself.

And Yehuda said to his brothers, “What is the gain if we slay our brother and cover up his blood? Come, let us sell him to the Ishmaelites, but our hand shall not be upon him, for he is our brother, our flesh. And his brothers hearkened.” (Genesis 37:26-27)

Yehuda (Judah) the fourth son is destined to become the primary tribe and the roots of that destiny begin with failure. Furthermore the word Yehudi or Jew has been a term describing all the people of Israel regardless of their tribal origin since the destruction of the first temple( Books of Nehemiah, Esther and Chronicles).

Yet the source of that name originates with Yehuda ( Judah) one of the twelve sons of Jacob. Why of the sons did Yehuda merit this and also be promised eternal rulership."…and I will stablish the throne of his kingdom for ever.""(2 Samuel 7:13)

What is it about Yehuda that would bring about such great promise and hope?

It was Reuven who had contrived a plan to save Joseph completely and not Yehuda.

Yet it was in the fields of Canaan that Yehuda discovered his inner strength.

After the "news" of Joseph's disappearance, Yaacov (Jacob) is broken by the tragic news and cannot be consoled. As a result of the crippling pall of sadness, mourning and guilt that overwhelmed this family we read the following;

Now it came about at that time that Yehuda was demoted by his brothers, and he turned away until [he came] to an Adullamite man, named Hirah. (ibid 38:1)

On the words "Now it came about at that time" Rashi explains that the brothers demoted him from his high position when they saw their father’s distress. They said, “You told us to sell him. Had you said to return him, we would have obeyed you.” (Tanchuma ,Vayeshev).

As a result the following words "and he turned away ( VaYet)" describe a broken , disillusioned man . We see Yehuda turning away from his family and wandering off into the fields of the Canaanites.

Two dramatic events then ensue that impact Yehuda greatly. The first is that he tragically lost two of his sons. Though the narrative does not focus too greatly on this tragedy, it is clear that Yehuda was greatly impacted. It may have had a lot to do with why he never did what he needed to do with Tamar regarding his youngest son.

The second event which was a direct result of the first was to be impactful as well on Yehuda and all the generations to come.

It is then that a dramatic set of events unfold. Tamar is impregnated by Yehuda without him being aware that the woman he had relations with was his daughter in law.

Yehuda subsequently finds out that his daughter in law, Tamar, is now pregnant without being aware of his involvement with Tamar. He then declares that by the laws of the land she must be executed.

It is at this critical juncture that Yehuda is given an opportunity to become what he must become.

Tamar does not declare who is the owner of signet and the staff;

"She was taken out, and she sent to her father-in-law, saying, "From the man to whom these belong I am pregnant," and she said, "Please recognize whose signet ring, cloak, and staff are these?" ( ibid 38:25)

By so doing Tamar affords Yehuda the opportunity to step into his destiny .

"And Yehuda recognized them, and declares: "She is more righteous than I; forasmuch as I gave her not to Shelah my son.“ (ibid 26)

The ability to acknowledge failure and as a result attain the ability to acknowledge the source of real strength.

Yehuda then becomes a fulfillment of his destiny when he understands that within his name is ensconced the name of G-d. It is then that he changes from a meek and complacent individual into the lion of courage. It is then that he fulfills the blessing and insight described by Jacob on his death bed

Yehuda is a lion’s whelp; from the prey, my son, thou art gone up. He stooped down, he couched as a lion, and as a lioness; who shall rouse him up? (Genesis 49:9)

The ability to acknowledge failure or mistakes is in fact one of the most powerful but very rarely found tools of spirituality.

It is that awareness of "acknowledgement" that enables one to make room in his or her psyche and ego for deepening truth. It also empowers and enables one to reveal and acknowledge the source of all real strength in one's life.

We read earlier of Yehuda’s birth;

“And she conceived again and bore a son, and she said, "This time, I will thank the Lord! Therefore, she named him Yehuda, (Genesis 29:35)

The word Hodaya- thankfulness ensconced in the name of Yehuda is actually based on the Hebrew for acknowledgement( LeHodot). To truly “thank” is to be sincerely aware of our limitations and our dependence on another.

That is the lesson for our people as a people and each of us as individuals. It is also a warning to our enemies. It is so tempting to be similar and to live by norms and values espoused by our surroundings. Yet critical moments arrive in our lives that need to be recognized and seized.

"The remnant of Jacob Will be among the nations, Among many peoples Like a lion among the beasts of the forest, Like a young lion among flocks of sheep, Which, if he passes through, Tramples down and tears, And there is none to rescue". (Micah 5:8).

LeRefuat Yehudit bat Golda Yocheved VeKol HaCholim