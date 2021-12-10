This week we read about Yosef (Joseph) revealing himself to his brothers. Looking at those psukim (verses), you notice that the first few sentences that Yosef tells his brothers are quite confusing.

At first, the brothers are shocked and frightened, and therefore Yosef tries to call them over and comfort them. But, the first thing he tells them after calling them to come towards him is, "I'm Yosef, who you've sold to Egypt."

Is that how he wants to comfort them?? They know what they did - that's going to make things better??

Then Yosef continues and does try to comfort them saying, "Don't be sad you sold me to Egypt," because G-d had a plan and it was all for the good. Again emphasizing that they sold him even when trying to comfort them. But then finally, Yosef changes this to an extreme, and after just stating twice that they sold him to Egypt, says now, "You didn't send me here! It was only G-d!"

So if that is the case, why remind the brothers twice that they sold him, to begin with?? What is Yosef actually trying to tell them?? And what important message is he teaching us about the famous paradox between free will and G-d running the world?