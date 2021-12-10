The bright lights of Hanukkah and the dark night of the colosseum. Yosef and his brothers: From the pit to the palace.

Hanukkah has concluded and the month of Tevet has begun.

The builders of the Colosseum in Rome are as dead as their pagan culture, while the warriors of the Maccabean revolt live on through their courageous fight for freedom and Torah.

Yosef and his brothers also live through their courageous act of repentance and forgiveness, setting the stage for world redemption.