Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz ruled Thursday evening that the restrictions recently imposed on air travel will be extended for an additional ten days, starting from next Sunday.

Under the restrictions, all travelers returning to Israel – regardless of their vaccination status – will be required to enter quarantine upon their arrival at home, under the orders of the Health Ministry Director-General.

The decision to extend the quarantine order will require final authorization by the Knesset’s Health Committee.

Bennett and Horowitz also agreed Thursday evening to extend the requirement mandating that all travelers returning from countries with high coronavirus infection levels, dubbed ‘red’ countries, will have to enter quarantine at a government-run ‘coronavirus hotel’. This mandate will be brought before the Knesset’s Constitution Committee for final approval.

Furthermore, Bennett and Horowitz agreed to deliberate on additional possible restrictions in the coming days, along with moves aimed at encouraging more Israelis to get vaccinated.

During Thursday’s deliberations, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett backed proposals to close Ben-Gurion International Airport and to impose a lockdown on the unvaccinated. Health Minister Horowitz and other Health Ministry officials opposed the moves, however calling them disproportionate.

Bennett came under fire for backing the more extreme measures, with Hebrew University professor Zvika Granot blasting the proposal.

"What is the prime minister trying to achieve? To put pressure on the unvaccinated to get vaccinated or to protect the population? It is better to explain that the vaccine is good and not to push the public into a corner through non-democratic means."

He said: "The question is, what is the purpose of these restrictions that Bennett wants to promote? If the purpose is to protect the fully vaccinated population, then there is no proof that it is necessary. Because a person who has been vaccinated should be protected and a person who has not been vaccinated is aware of the risks and takes it upon himself. If the goal is to burden the unvaccinated to force them to get vaccinated - then how much are you willing to step on democracy to advance an agenda? The solution should be explanatory, to convince people that it is worth getting vaccinated, and it is important not to force it on them."