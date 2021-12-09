The ADL is again recognizing six individuals for their extraordinary courage and compassion when confronted with bigotry and hate as part of the 27th annual ADL In Concert Against Hate.

The free virtual event, which will take place on December 12 at 8 p.m., will feature performances from an all-star lineup of musicians including Josh Groban, Gloria Estefan and Joshua Bell as well as appearances by Judith Light, Jason Alexander and Norm Lewis.

“While at times the fight against hate can seem overwhelming, it’s inspiring to learn about incredible individuals who have taken on these challenges in their communities,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. “These courageous individuals have demonstrated that even in difficult times, there is immense opportunity for progress, dialogue and greater understanding.”

Greenblatt added: “We are honored to share their stories and encourage others to fight hate for good.”

The six 2021 honorees are:

Rabbi Philip and Ruth Lazowski – Holocaust survivors who “have dedicated their lives to advocating against hate and sharing their personal stories of living through the Holocaust. They are true leaders in their community, having led more than 33 trips to Israel and serving as educators and religious leaders for decades.”

Jessica Owyoung – “A fourth generation Chinese American who was devastated by the violence against Asian Americans, co-founded ‘Compassion in Oakland’ with other concerned community members” which today has “more than 1,000 volunteers, representing all racial backgrounds, cultures and ages.”

Olivia Coley-Pearson – From “a small town in Coffee County, GA… she has for decades led the fight there for voter rights” and “has seen meaningful growth in voter registration and turnout.”

Julia Jassey and Isaac de Castro – “Shocked by the frequency of anti-Semitic experiences they personally witnessed as students on their college campuses,” they created “Jewish on Campus,” an Instagram campaign for students to anonymously tell their stories of campus anti-Semitism.

Beginning in 1995, the ADL has held annual In Concert Against Hate events “which bring thousands together to be inspired by the stories of real heroes and to stand up against all forms of bigotry, injustice and extremism.”