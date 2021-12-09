For the occasion of the Shmita year, the world's largest kashrut organization, the OU, has developed a series of guidance videos, this time focusing on the halachot of the private garden.

The Shmita year is in full swing and every day more and more agricultural produce is added to the category of kedushat shvi’it. Nowadays, there are many ways to eat vegetables and fruits without having problems or concerns. But if we wish to grow vegetables and fruit trees in our garden we might run into Halachic issues.

In order to help gardeners with the questions that can arise during Shmita, the OU Kashrut Department and has produced a special video, which in a entertaining way, describes the issues and questions that can arise. In the video, Rabbi Ezra Friedman, who is a head of the kashrut division, plays different roles in order to illustrate the questions that may face the fruit and vegetable gardener at home and in the garden.

The video is part of the OU’s video series, the best known of which concerns koshering the kitchen for Pesach. In this video, the main actor was none other than the then US ambassador to Israel, David Friedman.

CEO of OU Israel, Rabbi Avi Berman, explains, "The present year is a Shmita year, a year with many halachot and mitzvot that delight our heart and soul. But, there is a big 'but'… Shmita is a very challenging year for anyone choosing to grow fruit, vegetables, or herbs in their garden."

"There is no question that Shmita presents challenges at every turn," continues Rabbi Berman. "When we shop at the grocery store, prepare a salad at home, or eat at a restaurant with friends. The OU’s kashrut department is doing everyone possible to make things easier and simpler."