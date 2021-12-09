The upper level at the Hermon site was covered last night with a blanket of snow, with about 5 cm. piled up.

This morning, the temperature is -1 degrees Celsius. There are strong winds, with heavy fog on the mountain. The Hermon site is closed to visitors today.

Localized rainfall, mostly light, will continue in the north and center of the country and will stop toward evening hours. Temperatures will be lower than normal for the season.

Friday is expected to be partly cloudy with high altitude clouds. There will be a significant rise in temperatures. Strong easterly winds will blow in the mountains.

Saturday will generally be clear. During the day, strong easterly winds will continue to blow in the northern mountains. There will be a further rise in temperatures and they will be higher than normal for the season.

Sunday is to be partly cloudy with a high altitude clouds. In the northern mountains, strong easterly winds will continue to blow. Temperatures will continue to be higher than normal for the season.