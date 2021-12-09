Dozens of young people and adults arrived on Wednesday evening for a demonstration in support of Jews living in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem, following the stabbing attack that took place in the neighborhood on Wednesday morning, in which Moriah Cohen, a resident of the neighborhood, was lightly wounded.

The participants danced in the streets with Israeli flags and shouted, "Do not abandon the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood."

Among the demonstrators were Jerusalem City Council members Yosef Spiezer and Yonatan Yosef. "This morning's attack in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood, which was carried out by a vile terrorist who stabs a mother in front of her children, should shock each and every one of us," Spiezer said.

"As someone who toured the neighborhood with the Jewish residents and saw up close their dedication to Jerusalem and the Land of Israel, and how they deal with those demonstrators who come week after week to harass them, I appreciate and strengthen them greatly," he added.

Yonatan Yosef told Israel National News, "When there is no governance and no sovereignty, and words of praise to Mohammed Deif, Ahmad Yassin and Dalal Mugrabi pass without a response from the authorities - this is the result."

Moriah Cohen, who was lightly wounded in Wednesday’s stabbing attack, was released in the afternoon from Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus.

"I recognized the girl. She looked at me, and I was sure she was waiting for her friend from school. I'm not one of those who is suspicious of people and that's why I did not move. I recognized her - it's frustrating," she said.