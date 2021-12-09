Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas warned on Wednesday that the PA would make unilateral diplomatic moves if Israel continues its current policy on the Palestinian issue.

Speaking at a press conference with Tunisian President Kais Saied, Abbas said, "We will never agree to the continuation of Israeli occupation and apartheid on our country and our people, we will never accept the attacks on the identity, character and residents of East Jerusalem and the Al-Aqsa Mosque (Temple Mount) and the Church of the Holy Sepulcher, and we will never agree to the continuation of the killings, the demolition of the houses, the abuse of our prisoners, the holding of the bodies of our martyrs and the continuation of the siege on the Gaza Strip."

Turning to his hosts, Abbas said, "Can you imagine in your mind that Israel holds hundreds of bodies of martyrs not for a specific purpose but to punish the martyrs' families?"

"We are reaching out for peace at an international conference that will convene in accordance with international legitimate decisions ... in order to bring an end to the occupation of the land of the State of Palestine and its capital, East Jerusalem," stated the PA chairman.

"I want to emphasize that we will soon have ways of action and moves if the occupation authorities continue to suppress and act aggressively against our people and our country and our capital Jerusalem," Abbas said.

"During the next month, the Central Council will convene to make decisions and we mean what we say. We no longer have the power to wait and we will make decisions that will benefit our people within the framework of international legitimacy and we will not deviate from it."