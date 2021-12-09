A violent car robbery occurred on Wednesday evening near the Palestinian Arab village of Nabi Ilyas on Highway 55 in Samaria.

An Israeli driver testified to police that a Palestinian Arab vehicle collided with her, and the driver of that vehicle signaled her to stop on the side of the road. When she stopped, a number of Palestinian Arabs forcibly removed her from the vehicle and stole it.

A resident of Kedumim who passed on the road noticed the helpless driver, and drove her to the entrance of the community of Karnei Shomron. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the driver to the hospital, where she was listed in light condition.

Earlier on Wednesday, IDF fighters identified a squad of terrorists who threw rocks toward a road near the community of Mevo Dotan in Samaria.

The fighters opened fire and hit one of the members of the terrorist squad. The force provided the terrorist with initial medical care and he was then arrested and transferred for further medical treatment.

The IDF fighters are searching the area for additional suspects.