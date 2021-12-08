Israel National News spoke to Eyal Biram, CEO & Founder, ISRAEL-is, to find out about the amazing work his organization is doing spreading the truth about Israel to the world.

ISRAEL-is started after Biram was on his post-army trip backpacking in the Philippines.

He met the unfortunate situation for the first time where he encountered anti-Israel sentiments from other backpackers.

Fellow young people from Europe who were also travelling found out he was Israeli and they left the table and would not sit near him.

It was then that he understood “that the gap on Israel’s global standing is not just meeting the ambassadors and our representatives around the world, but also the young people on the ground that we believe can tell the Israel story in a very impactful way that can change perspectives, and can connect more young people to understand the real Israel story.”

ISRAEL-is enlists soldiers who have finished their army term to create ambassadors for Israel – essentially, “the soldiers of Hasbara.”

He cites the May conflict between Israel and Hamas as an example of why these young Israeli ambassadors are necessary.

“Maybe we can win on the ground but if we lose on public opinion that will not be a real win and defeat of terror,” Biram says. “The understand that I had was to create different kinds of strategic channels to make a change.”

The most important strategic channel is utilizing the soldiers that have finished their army service, with each one having their own “personal story” of their experience as an Israeli.

ISRAEL-is created a program with the IDF to connect young soldiers and officers – more than 600,000 have participated in the organization’s training in the last number of years.

Explaining that the “strategic challenge” of Israel is not just “enemies we can see with our own eyes” but the anti-Semitic propaganda that exists around the world, Biram says that public opinion is “one of the critical changes we should have in order to build a stronger… and safer Israel.”

The single greatest problem is that much of the general public opinion around the world has shifted against Israel because of the spread of anti-Semitism, and anti-Semitic movements, and therefore there is less and less truthful education about Israel and the Israeli story.

Another goal of ISRAEL-is is to take young Israelis and partner them with regional partners using the Abraham Accords model, so that with young people from the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco coming together with young Israels, they can act as “one way to present the Middle East and Israel in a different way” to counter anti-Israel propaganda.

Biram notes that the Abraham Accords offered an “incredible opportunity” for them, and that all Israelis have to participate in a “national mission to make sure this peace will be successful.”

With partners in the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco, ISRAEL-is is building a leadership program that will have in the next few years more than 1,000 participants.

The idea is to use “people-to-people” understanding to forge a “different foundation” for the region, connecting together young Israelis and young people from Abraham Accord Arab nations is “one of our best advertisements for the world.”

“We [are building] the foundation for a leadership program that will take them into a long learning process,” Biram says. “But in the end, we’re going to have our friends in the Arab countries that are going to make sure that peace is going to be successful.”

In a few months, ISRAEL-is will be releasing a documentary, “Finding Abraham.”

“One of the best examples of what is the Middle East and Israel from the perspective of young eyes,” Biram says. “Through personal stories of young people from the UAE, Morocco and Bahrain who visited Israel, sharing peace on the ground through the faces of people who visited Israel for the first time.”