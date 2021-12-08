The Coronavirus Information Headquarters on Wednesday night announced new measures for patients who are confirmed to have been infected with the Omicron variant.

Beginning tomorrow, December 9, patients who are confirmed to be sick with the Omicron variant will stay in isolation for 14 days from the date of the first positive test, up from 10 days for the previous variants. They will be able to receive a certificate of recovery during the last three days of this period, and only if they do not have symptoms.

This update was applied in light of the suspicion that the Omicron variant may be contagious for a longer period than observed with other variants.

It was further determined that a person who is highly suspected of having contracted the Omicron variant but not confirmed, if no confirming results were obtained by the end of the 10-day recovery period, would be defined as recovered with the approval of the district physician.