Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and MKs from the coalition voted against Likud MK Eli Cohen's bill which would expel the families of terrorists from Israel.

The bill failed to pass, with 57 MKs voting against it compared to 45 voting in favor.

Religious Zionism party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich pointed out Bennett's past support for similar bills and accused: "It was Bennett before he sold his soul to supporters of terrorism in the Islamic Movement for political survival and has now dropped - in collaboration with the Joint List - the law for the deportation of terrorists' families."

MK Moshe Arbel (Shas) called the prime minister a "terrorist supporter" after he voted against the law that the Yamina faction had previously supported. Opposition members shouted at Bennett "shame, shame."

MK Eli Cohen, who presented the bill, said that "there are two factors that can help prevent terrorist attacks - the demolition of houses and the expulsion of families who support terrorism. It is inconceivable that some members of the government do not clearly condemn all the attacks and do not clearly support the soldiers who kill those terrorists."

During the debate, Bennett turned to the opposition benches, and MK Galit Distel Atbaryan (Likud) responded: "He is harassing me. You look weird."