התרגשות בהר המור: הושג יעד ה-20 מיליון

Students and teachers at the Har Hamor Yeshiva in Jerusalem were overjoyed when their fundraising campaign passed its goal of NIS 20 million.

As the fundraising campaign continues, the yeshiva has raised its campaign goals to NIS 22 million, which will be used to expand the yeshiva and allow it to admit more students.

To donate to the yeshiva, click here