The husband of the Israeli woman who was stabbed in the back by a teenage terrorist in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem Wednesday spoke out this afternoon, revealing that the teenage girl who tried to murder his wife is a neighbor of his family.

Dvir Cohen, a resident of the Shimon Hatzaddik neighborhood (also known as Sheikh Jarrah) in eastern Jerusalem, said he and his family had suffered ‘daily harassment’ from the family of the terrorist who attacked his wife Wednesday morning.

“She was our neighbor and she knows us. Of course they weren’t the kind of neighbors you could borrow eggs or milk from. We suffered daily harassment from them.”

Dvir’s wife was initially listed as seriously wounded in Wednesday morning’s stabbing attack, which took place near the entrance to the Shimon Hatzaddik neighborhood as she walked the couple’s children to school. Upon her arrival at Hadassh Mount Scopus Medical Center, her condition was listed as light.

After stabbing her victim in the back, the terrorist, a fifteen-year-old Arab girl from Shimon Hatzaddik, fled the scene, but was later found in a nearby school.

“I was on reserve army duty, so my wife went out this morning on foot with our five children,” Dvir said. “One of our Arab neighbors who lives near us followed after my wife and crept up close to her.”

“When my wife got a few dozen meters from our house, the terrorist stabbed her. Our son screamed: ‘Mommy, you’ve got a knife in your back’. The terrorist apparently was frightened by the situation and she fled. If she had continued, I don’t know how this would have ended and I don’t want to try to imagine.”

“My wife feels good. We will continue to live in the neighborhood. This is part of our mission in the world.”