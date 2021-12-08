A high school student at an elite school in Tel Aviv is under investigation for multiple instances of rape and sexual assault, after a school where the suspect previously learned allegedly covered up previous claims of sexual misconduct.

According to a report by Radio 103FM Wednesday morning, on Tuesday, police in north Tel Aviv launched an investigation into three cases of sexual assault and rape by a 15-year-old tenth-grader from an elite high school.

Two of the three alleged victims are fellow students at the suspect’s high school, while the third accuser was a student at the suspect’s prior school.

The first assault allegedly took place at another elite school, when the suspect was in eighth grade.

Following the incident, the school’s principal requested that the suspect be transferred from the school in the middle of the academic year, but, according to Wednesday’s report, failed to note the sexual assault claim against him. No police complaint was filed at the time in connection with the incident, and there is no record of the principal reporting the incident.

In the second alleged incident, the suspect is said to have sexually assaulted a fellow student this past summer, off campus.

The third and most serious accusation stems from an incident which allegedly took place over the recent Hanukkah vacation, at a house party.

According to the accusation, the victim got drunk at the party, and the suspect initially helped her – only to rape her later on.

“We don’t understand how this happened,” the head of the school’s parents’ association told Channel 12 Wednesday morning. “He’s a new student who isn’t so well known at the school. We have 2,000 students, that’s a lot, but we thought that we had things under full control, then suddenly this terrible thing happened.”