One person was seriously wounded in a stabbing incident in eastern Jerusalem Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near Shimon Hatzaddik's Tomb in the Shimon Hatzaddik (Sheikh Jarrah) neighborhood of the capital, when a woman roughly 30 years of age was stabbed by an assailant who then fled the scene.

MDA emergency first respondents were dispatched to the scene, treating the victim before evacuating her to Hadassah Mount Scopus Medical Center for further treatment.