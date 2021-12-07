Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director William Burns said that the US has not seen any evidence that Iran has made a decision to pursue obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Burns made the comments on Monday as he addressed the Wall Street Journal's CEO Council, according to Haaretz.

The CIA chief said that the organization "doesn't see any evidence that Iran's Supreme Leader has made a decision to move to weaponize." He also echoed Secretary of State Antony Blinken's takeaways from last week's unsuccessful round of negotiations in Vienna on saving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, noting that "the Iranians have not been taking the negotiation seriously at this point."

He added that "we'll see soon enough about how serious they are."

Burns' comments come in the wake of senior Israeli officials issuing explicit threats over Iran's nuclear program, most notably from Mossad chief David Barnea, who is currently in Washington to meet with Burns and other senior US officials.