The United States has hit Iran with new sanctions for human rights abuses.

The sanctions, targeting a dozen Iranian officials and government entities for violations of human rights, were announced after nuclear talks with Tehran broken down as no progress was made, AFP reported.

The US Treasury and State Department announced that the Iranian officials and entities targeted were responsible for abusing political activists and protestors, and for jailing them in prisons under inhumane conditions.

The Treasury added several Syrian officials to the sanctions list, saying they were involved in politically-motivated human rights abuses and chemical gas attacks.

Uganda’s military intelligence chief was also sanctioned for abusing political prisoners.

"The United States is committed to promoting democracy and accountability for those who abuse human rights around the world," said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement. "The United States will utilize its full range of tools to highlight and disrupt these abuses of human rights.”

The Iran sanctions focused on officials and entities linked to severe crackdowns during 2009 and 2019 protests, the Treasury said.

“[The Treasury] will continue to defend against authoritarianism, promoting accountability for violent repression of people seeking to exercise their human rights and fundamental freedoms," said Andrea Gacki, who heads the Treasury's sanctions office.