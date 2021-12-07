The Epidemic Response Team and the Vaccine Advisory Committee discussed this evening (Tuesday) the administration of coronavirus vaccines to children between the ages of 5-11 who have recovered from the coronavirus.

Staff members will wait with their recommendation until further data are obtained regarding the effect of the Omicron variant on morbidity.

At this time, the teams recommend that a parent of a recovered child may vaccinate his child, if at least three months have passed since the date of the child's recovery.

In addition, it was recommended that a parent of a child who has been verified as having recovered by a serological examination may vaccinate his child.

During the discussion, data were presented showing that certain groups of immunocompromised people did not develop an immune response after three vaccination doses and therefore there is no need to give them an additional dose. It was decided to formulate vaccine guidelines for groups of immunocompromised people in whom there is a chance of improving their immunity with a fourth dose.

The recommendations are subject to the approval of Health Ministry Director-General Prof. Nachman Ash.