Yigal Calek's London School of Jewish Song held a very poignant Hanukkah reunion.

Former choir members in attendance included Nicky Borgenicht, Yossi Fachler, Moishe Stern, Doidy Feld, David Rosenberg, and Dovid Calek (Yigal's son). The guitar was played by Shloimy Richman.

The event was hosted by Daniel and Freidy Klein.

The video of the event was posted by Rabbi Pino Dunner.