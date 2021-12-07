The organization which represents the spouses of police officers and security guards has petitioned Justice Minister Gideon S'ar to order the Department of Internal Police Investigations to end its investigation of the officers who shot dead a terrorist who had stabbed a civilian in Jerusalem on Saturday.

In a letter sent by Abigail Sharara, the organization's director general, to Minister Sa'ar, she protests the investigation and states that it is an "inappropriate, disproportionate response that conveys a message of abandonment and lack of support towards those who acted with determination and courage, risking their lives and saving lives."

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, she explains the organization's demands of Minister Sa'ar.

"Our feelings on this are very strong. It cannot be that police officers to risk their lives for the citizens of Israel and find themselves being led to interrogation with a warning. This can not happen in our country. We see some of them injured and sometimes killed for the protection of Israeli citizens. And in the end, they find themselves in a DIP investigation? Where is the logic in this?" Sharara asks.

In her opinion, such investigations cause the police to think twice before reacting to dangers to human life. "I call on the head of the DIP to prevent contempt for the lives of the police. There is no way they should be be summoned for questioning with a warning after they prevent the murder of civilians and neutralize a terrorist."

On the feelings among the families of the soldiers and the policemen, Sharara says that they have severe feelings of harm even beyond the families of the two policemen who killed the terrorist. "They know that their children are in danger of death to protect the citizens of Israel and in the end find themselves interrogated with a warning."

Sharara addresses her remarks to the State Attorney, the Attorney General and the DIP chief, calling "to consider well. That the command will examine the conduct of the police officer. It should remain within the commanders of the police and fighters. It should not go to the DIP and the State Attorney. "This must not happen in the State of Israel because it causes policemen and other fighters to be too careful, castrating them so that they cannot protect Israeli citizens and now they will think twice about what investigation they will be led to if they neutralize the terrorist."

Sharara notes that she and her organization do not have a direct conversation with the DIP chief to whom her call is directed. "I hope the minister will convey the message to them that they are under his command. He needs to understand if police and soldiers will not be able to protect the citizens of Israel, then we will be in a state of lawlessness."

As to the question of the procedure, whether or not there is a need for a DIP investigation after any shooting incident, Sharara notes that such investigations were not seen in other security bodies, no soldiers were seen interrogated after neutralizing terrorists and she does not remember previous cases where police neutralized terrorists were taken for interrogation. Shew asks the DIP: "Do not neutralize our fighters and our police officers from protecting the citizens of the State of Israel."