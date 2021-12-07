Today, President Isaac Herzog held a diplomatic working meeting with the Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

President Herzog and the Greek Prime Minister discussed the eighth Israel-Cyprus-Greece trilateral summit, held earlier today in Jerusalem, and the growing opportunities to expand relations with the wider region. They also discussed ways to boost bilateral ties between Israel and Greece, with an emphasis on tourism, encouraging mutual investment, and the climate crisis.

President Herzog thanked Prime Minister Mitsotakis for Greece’s staunch position on antisemitism and adoption of the IHRA working definition, and the two leaders discussed ways to advance Holocaust commemoration in Greece.

The President presented Prime Minister Mitsotakis a framed photograph of his late father, Israel’s Sixth President, Chaim Herzog, meeting the Greek Prime Minister’s late father, Prime Minister Konstantinos Mitsotakis, in 1992 during the latter’s visit to Israel after the establishment of full diplomatic relations.