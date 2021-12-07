Supporters of Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu will demonstrate tonight in Habima Square in Tel Aviv against the Bennett-Lapid government and what they call the government's actions which harm the Jewish identity of the State of Israel.

Opposition Knesset members, rabbis, right-wing activists and families of terror victims will attend the rally, protesting the partnership of the Ra'am party in the Bennett-Lapid government.

A few hours before the rally, Safed Chief Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, said: "They tried, they wrote plans, they weaved dreams, and they did not succeed. Thank G-d, the Jewish majority in the country did not give them its support. Now they have joined the Arab minority and they are taking all the plans out of the drawer and starting to implement them."

"They explicitly say that the goal is to dismantle the country's DNA, just like that. We have the opportunity to struggle and change the trend. Citizens have power, especially when we are the majority of the people," he said.

Rabbi Eliyahu attacked the government. "They have no legitimacy. They do it perhaps by virtue of the law, but without any moral justice, without any legitimacy. They deceived the people. We have to protest and G-d willing, we will win."