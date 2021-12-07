Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is leaving Congress to become the CEO of former President Donald Trump’s new media company, the firm announced on Monday.

Nunes, who is the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, will start his position as CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) in January, the company said in a statement.

“I’m humbled and honored President Trump has asked me to lead the mission and the world class team that will deliver on this promise,” Nunes said.

The 48-year old, who has represented California's 22nd congressional district since 2003, headed the House Intelligence Committee from 2015 to 2019, when the GOP had majority control.

Nunes, who had been a key ally of Trump while he was in office, was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by the former president during his last month in office.

The details of Nunes’s appointment came only hours after it was revealed that the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that said it will merge with Trump’s company is being investigated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), CNBC reported.

The SEC is asking Digital World Acquisition Corp for information about the merger.

Trump’s media company plans to roll out a new social media platform. Truth Social is being billed as a free speech alternative to Twitter and Facebook.