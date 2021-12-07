Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hosted a trilateral summit with leaders from Greece and Cyprus Tuesday.

The summit included Bennett, Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"We also recognize the threats in our complex region that are causes of joint concern: the concern for our climate, concern for the health and livelihoods of our people and the concern of our security in the face of terror,” Bennett said during the summit.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Bennett also alluded to reports of an Israeli airstrike in Syria overnight.

“We're pushing back on the bad forces of this region, day and night. We won’t stop for one second. This happens almost daily. In the face of destructive forces, we will continue to act, we will be persistent and we will not tire.”

“At the same time, we're strengthening our relationships with our friends, on all levels."

Syrian state media claimed late Monday night that Israeli warplanes attacked targets in the port city of Latakia.

A military source told Syria’s official SANA news agency that at around 1:23 a.m., "the Israeli enemy carried out an air strike."

According to the source, a number of missiles were fired from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea, southwest of Latakia, and the attack targeted a lot with containers in the commercial port of Latakia.