Reform and Conservative organizations are working intensively to advance the Kotel Compromise Plan and are currently focusing their attention on the leaders of government. On Tuesday, representatives from the movements along with members of the feminist Women of the Wall organization are due to meet with a senior government figure – according to Behadrey Haredim, this figure is Cabinet Secretary Shalom Shlomo, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s confidant.

Their objective in obtaining this meeting is to clear away the remaining obstacles preventing the Compromise from being implemented. Meeting with the Cabinet Secretary is more significant that it may sound, as it has been this figure who has dealt with the issue in the past. Years back, it was current Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit holding the position; later, it was held by Tzvika Hauser and then Tzachi Braverman, all of whom deal with the Kotel Compromise Plan.

Tuesday’s meeting comes only a short while after Reform and Conservative leaders met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, and also after intensive lobbying on the part of the organizations, aimed at accelerating the pace toward implementation of the Plan.

The fact that the meeting is being held at all also signifies that the Plan meets with the approval of the Prime Minister himself and that he will be seeking to advance it in the coming weeks, even against the opposition of certain members of his coalition who have expressed their views either privately or publicly.