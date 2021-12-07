Google's digital payment service, Google Pay, will officially launch in Israel on Tuesday, allowing millions of Israelis with Android devices to leave their wallets at home and pay for in-store purchases in seconds.

After downloading the app from the app store, it will be possible to pay at all checkouts that support payment via a digital wallet.

The banks that support the Google Pay app are Hapoalim, Leumi, Discount, Mizrahi Tefahot, First International Bank of Israel, and Yahav, as well as credit card companies Isracard, Israel Credit Cards and Max.

"The launch of Google Pay is a significant news for Israeli consumers, and as of today, the vast majority of them will be able to enjoy secure and fast purchases in Israel and around the world," said Barak Regev, CEO of Google Israel. "The high demand for Google Pay services led all the prominent financial institutions in the country to join us in order to implement the service for their customers."

Apple's payment service has been available in Israel for six months.