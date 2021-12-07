Defense Minister Benny Gantz will take off from Israel to Washington DC early on Thursday morning. His meetings will center on policy and security issues. Minister Gantz will also participate in the IAC Summit in Miami on Friday.

On Thursday, Gantz is scheduled to meet with Israel’s Ambassador to the US Mike Herzog as well as with the leadership of AIPAC and with US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, at the Pentagon.

He will also meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department and hold a meeting with think tank leaders.

On Friday, Gantz will have lunch with the IAC leadership and later that afternoon (US time), will deliver remarks at the IAC National Summit.