A man has been found guilty of sending threatening anti-Semitic letters to Lord Alan Sugar, the star of the UK version of The Apprentice.

Essex Police described the letters as “deeply derogatory” towards Jews, BBC News reported.

East London resident Patrick Gomes, 70, mailed three letters to Sugar’s business in Loughton, Essex in 2018.

Gomes was convicted of religiously-aggravated harassment, putting those targeted in fear of violence.

When he failed to appear in court, a warrant was issued and he was arrested on Thursday and placed in custody ahead of sentencing on December 23, police said.

Sugar, who stars in The Apprentice, is a British Jewish business magnate, media personality and political advisor.

Gomes was first arrested in March 2019 at home after his DNA and fingerprints were discovered on one of the letters addressed to Sugar.

Police found more letters written by Gomes that were similarly prejudicial in tone, and the address they had been sent to was written in his address book.

Sugar thanked police for "helping to shine a light on the fact that this type of behaviour is simply not acceptable and that racism or any form of discrimination is simply not acceptable.”

During the investigation, Gomes denied he was the author of the letters but at his trial was found guilty.

“Nobody should ever be subjected to this level of abuse or fear physical violence because of their faith,” Investigating officer Marc Arnold of Epping Forest’s Community Policing Team, said. “I’m really pleased that justice has been rightly served.

Arnold added: “There is simply no excuse for any hate crime and if this happens to you or you witness this type of behaviour, please tell us – we will not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind and neither should you.”