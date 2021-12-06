Foreign Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Yair Lapid will visit Cairo this week and meet with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry , but he is also preparing for the possibility of a meeting with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

Channel 12 reports that the purpose of Lapid's visit is to deal with the situation between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, with an emphasis on the treatment of prisoners and missing persons.

The Egyptians have not yet confirmed whether there will be a meeting between Lapid and al-Sisi, but if one does occur, Lapid is planning a special surprise to the Egyptian president.

Lapid will inform the President of Egypt that Israel will return to his country Egyptian archeological items that were smuggled into Israel illegally and have so far been preserved by the Israel Antiquities Authority.