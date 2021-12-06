Former Prime Minister and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu released a video Monday evening in which he called on the international community to change course in order to prevent Iran from building nuclear weapons.

Netanyahu states in the video: "To change Iran’s calculus, the leading powers of the world must present Iran with a different choice: Accept a nuclear deal that permanently dismantles its military nuclear capability or face severe consequences."



"Those consequences must include crippling sanctions and a clear and credible threat of military action to thwart Iran’s nuclear ambitions.



"No matter what the world decides, Israel must be prepared to take whatever action is necessary to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons," Netanyahu concluded.