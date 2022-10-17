As the Jewish people celebrate the holidays of Shmini Atzeret and Simchat Torah, the Israel National News team wishes all of our readers a joyous holiday.

In honor of the festivals, updates to our website will stop from Sunday night to Monday night.

Our regular news updates will resume Monday night with the end of Shmini Atzeret and Simchat Torah in Israel.

For more about the holiday of Simchat Torah, click here.

For essays, insights and inspiration during this holiday period, visit our Judaism section.

Chag Sameach,

The Israel National News team.