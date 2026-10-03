As the Jewish people celebrate the holidays of Shmini Atzeret and Simchat Torah, the Arutz Sheva-Israel National News team wishes all of our readers a joyous holiday.

In honor of Shabbat and the festivals, updates to our website will stop from Friday night to Saturday night.

Our regular news updates will resume Saturday night with the end of Shabbat, Shmini Atzeret and Simchat Torah in Israel.

For more about the holiday of Simchat Torah, click here.

For essays, insights and inspiration during this holiday period, visit our Judaism section.

Shabbat Shalom and Chag Sameach,

The Arutz Sheva-Israel National News team.