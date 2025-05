Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu successfully underwent a routine colonoscopy this morning at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

His office released a statement saying, "The Prime Minister thanks the hospital's medical team, headed by Professor Eran Goldin, Professor Gozal Yaakov, Dr. Benson Ariel, and nurse Galit Peres. The procedure was overseen by the Prime Minister's personal physician, Dr. Herman Berkovitz."

