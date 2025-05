Hanoch Gez, father of Hananel Gez and grandfather of baby Ravid Chaim, circumcised his grandson on Thursday, per Jewish tradition, just minutes before the infant's funeral.

Ravid Chaim, who was born in an emergency delivery after his mother was murdered in a shooting attack in Samaria, passed away this morning after doctors fought for his life for two weeks. He was circumcised before the funeral since he was unable to undergo one due to his severe medical condition.