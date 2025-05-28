The Hamas terrorist organization announced on Wednesday that it has reached an agreement on a general framework for a ceasefire agreement with former Trump administration envoy Jason Greenblatt and current envoy Steve Witkoff.

The understandings include a complete withdrawal of the IDF from the Gaza Strip, the entry of humanitarian aid, the appointment of a professional committee to manage the Gaza Strip, and the release of 10 hostages and several bodies of hostages in exchange for Palestinian Arab prisoners. According to Hamas, the agreement is subject to the mediators' guarantees, and they are awaiting a final answer.