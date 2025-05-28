The Wall Street Journal reported that Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, planned to request international arrest warrants against Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir before taking administrative leave from his position due to an investigation against him.

The report stated that the arrest warrants against Smotrich and Ben Gvir were intended to address their involvement in expanding communities in Judea and Samaria, and that the decision has been passed to Khan’s deputies, with uncertainty regarding how they will proceed.