The Chief of General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir, met with MG David Zini this morning (Friday).

The Chief of General Staff decided on MG David Zini's retirement from military service in the upcoming days.

The Chief of General Staff expressed his appreciation to MG David Zini for his significant and lengthy service in combat roles.

The Chief of General Staff reiterates that any discourse conducted by IDF soldiers with the political echelon must be approved by the Chief of General Staff!