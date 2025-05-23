The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that troops continue to operate, with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, against terrorist organizations throughout the Gaza Strip.

Over the past day, IDF troops eliminated several terrorists throughout the Gaza Strip and struck military compounds, weapons storage facilities, and sniper posts.

In addition, the IAF struck over 75 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip. Among the targets struck were terrorists, launchers, military compounds, weapons storage facilities, and additional terrorist infrastructure.