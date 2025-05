IDF engineering forces and soldiers operated in the village of Bruqin to map the homes of terrorists Maher Samara and Jamil Samara, who assisted terrorist Naal Samara in carrying out the shooting attack on May 14, 2025, near Bruchin, in which Tze'ela Gez was murdered and another Israeli civilian was injured.

The mapping was conducted as part of an assessment of the possibility of demolishing the terrorists' homes.