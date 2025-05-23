Yemen's Minister of Information in the UN-recognized government, Muammar al-Eryani, wrote in a post on X that an explosion that occurred on Thursday evening in warehouses in northern Sanaa resulted from a failed missile launch by the Houthis from the area of the airport in the capital.

"The Houthis are turning essential facilities and residential areas into launch platforms for drones and missiles, using civilians as human shields and violating international humanitarian law," the minister wrote, following earlier reports of a series of explosions in Houthi weapons warehouses in the area of Yemen's capital.