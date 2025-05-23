National Unity Party chairman Benny Gantz sharply criticized the appointment of Major General David Zini as the head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet).

"The Prime Minister crossed another red line this evening by ignoring the Attorney General's directive regarding the appointment of the Shin Bet chief. As I said with the previous announcement: the depth of the undermining matches the depth of the investigation. Netanyahu is once again undermining the rule of law and leading us toward a constitutional clash at the expense of Israel's security," said Gantz.

"Regardless of Major General Zini's contributions to Israel's security and his qualifications, if the appointment was made without the involvement of the Chief of Staff, it represents a significant blow to the defense establishment and its mechanisms," he added.