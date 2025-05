Sen. Ted Budd (R-NC) condemned the terror attack on Israeli embassy employees in Washington, DC.

"A heartbreaking, senseless act of radical antisemitic terror was committed in our nation’s own capital city last night.

"Amy Kate and I are praying for the families and loved ones of the young couple who tragically lost their lives - Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Lynn Milgrim.

"Our support for Israel and the Jewish people around the world has never been stronger. This terror must end."