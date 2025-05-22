Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Thursday with the parents of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, of blessed memory, the Israeli Embassy employees who were murdered in Washington. The Prime Minister told the families that he shares in their deep sorrow, together with the entire Jewish People.

Earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke with US Attorney General Pam Bondi, who promised that the murderer and everyone who cooperated with him would be brought to justice and that the American administration would continue to fight vigorously against antisemitism.