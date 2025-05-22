The Hostages' Families Forum reacted to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to recall Israel's entire negotiating team from Qatar.

"This news brings us immense pain—pain that has persisted for 594 days—but we will not break, and we will not despair, we will continue to fight until the last hostage returns.

"We cannot abandon our loved ones. Together with the people of Israel, we stand united in our call for every hostage's return and an end to this war.

"As conditions worsen for the 58 remaining hostages—some fighting for survival, others denied proper burial—we recognize this historic moment under President Trump's leadership. Time is running out. The hostages cannot wait. The war must end. There can be no victory—Hamas cannot be defeated—as long as they hold even one hostage."