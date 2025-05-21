The Hostages Families Forum commented on Prime Minister Netanyahu's remarks this evening: "We are heading toward the 'missed opportunity of the century.' Those who will pay the price are the people of Israel, the hostages, the evacuees, and tens of thousands of reserve soldiers and their families.

"After more than 19 months of war, there is no end in sight; no chance for recovery and rehabilitation on the horizon. The truth is that there can be no national revival without the return of all hostages, down to the very last one.

"President Trump has put a plan on the table. Prime Minister Netanyahu needs to listen to the will of his entire nation - to sign an agreement that will immediately bring back all hostages and end this war. Only when they return, will we be able to rise."