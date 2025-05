French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot condemned the incident in which IDF soldiers fired warning shots after a group of foreign diplomats visiting Jenin strayed from the route that was agreed on with the Israeli security forces.

"A visit to Jenin, in which one of our diplomats was participating, was fired upon by Israeli soldiers. This is unacceptable. The Israeli ambassador will be summoned to explain.

"Full support to our agents on site and their remarkable work in trying conditions."