Israeli President Isaac Herzog slammed allegations by Democrats Chairman Yair Golan that Israel kills babies as a hobby.

"Our daughters and sons are now at the front, defending us—the people, the country. They’ve left behind their hobbies, their families, their livelihoods, and their lives. Severe and false slander against IDF soldiers is a red line. Our soldiers are among the most moral in the world, and when they fight with utmost dedication to protect the nation and bring back the hostages, this is not a hobby."