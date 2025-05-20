Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Monday night that the process for Moscow and Kyiv to develop a unified text of a peace and ceasefire memorandum will be complex, so there can be no fixed deadline. His comments came after US President Donald Trump said, "I have a red line in my head about when I'll stop pressing Russia and Ukraine, but I won't say what it is."

"There are no deadlines and there cannot be any. It is clear that everyone wants to do this as quickly as possible, but, of course, the devil is in the details," Peskov told reporters, adding, "The drafts will be formulated by both the Russian and Ukrainian sides, these draft documents will be exchanged, and then - complex contacts to develop a single text."